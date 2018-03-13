BALTIMORE (WJZ)– As President Donald Trump recommends that some teachers should carry guns in schools, local teachers’ unions are criticizing the proposal.

Teachers are prepared to take drastic action across the state, nearly a month after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Baltimore City Teachers Union aren’t the only ones expressing concern. Across the county, some teachers say they will walk off the job if teachers are allowed to carry guns in schools.

“We have to harden our schools, not soften them up,” Trump said recently.

The Baltimore City Teachers Union says “guns should not be in our classrooms, period.”

The group has also called on Gov. Larry Hogan to denounce the president’s plan and reject any federal dollars to carry out the proposal.

“I’m opposed to the president’s proposal on arming teachers. I don’t think we should be handing out guns to drama teachers and biology teachers,” Gov. Hogan said.

In Baltimore County, the teachers’ union says the majority of its members reject the idea of teachers carrying guns in class.

“Our teachers did not sign up to be armed guards in school and most teachers do not want to go anywhere near having guns,” said Abby Beytin of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.

As the adults consider ways to keep schools safe, students have also become very vocal. They’ve planned walk-outs from their schools in Maryland and across the country.

Harford County says it cannot condone the walkouts because it may be unsafe for students, but other districts are supporting students who plan to leave their buildings.

Wednesday’s walkouts will be similar to other events which focus on safer schools and gun control.

The walkouts are expected to last 17 minutes for the 17 victims. Some districts that oppose the walkouts have planned alternative events inside the schools.

Following Wednesday’s protest, student activists will turn their attention to the “March of Our Lives” movement planned for later this month in Washington D.C.

