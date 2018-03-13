BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A transgender student in Maryland has the right to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with his gender identity, a Maryland court ruled Monday.

In the M.A.B. v. Board of Education of Talbot County case, a suit was filed on behalf of Max Brennan, who was forced by county schools policy to use separate restrooms and locker rooms because he is transgender.

That’s according to FreeState Justice, an advocacy organization that filed the lawsuit, which was then joined by the ACLU and ACLU of Maryland.

A United States District Court ruled that Max’s right to use the restrooms and locker rooms of his choice is protected by federal and state law, a FreeState Justice press release says.

“M.A.B.’s claims come down to a boy asking his school to treat him just like any other boy,” U.S. District Court Judge George L. Russell, III, explained in the ruling. “This Court finds that Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause provide M.A.B. grounds to do so.”

“I am extremely happy with the court’s decision, and think it is a great step in the right direction,” Max said in a statement. “I am hopeful that this case will not only help change policy for the better, but help the students who are bound to come after me.”

“We hope this decision is a wake-up call for the Talbot County School Board” said Jennifer Kent, managing attorney with FreeState Justice. “School systems in Maryland should know the law and should be protecting students who are transgender from discrimination, not singling them out for separate and unequal treatment.”

