BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A sunny breezy and cool March afternoon, following a bit of snow overnight, that quickly melted during the day.

Cold but clear weather overnight will be followed by and cool day tomorrow and actually for the rest of the week.

It will take until the weekend for our temperatures to approach near normal levels.

Dry weather is expected through the weekend.

