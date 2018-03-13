Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A sunny breezy and cool March afternoon, following a bit of snow overnight, that quickly melted during the day.

Cold but clear weather overnight will be followed by and cool day tomorrow and actually for the rest of the week.

It will take until the weekend for our temperatures to approach near normal levels.

Dry weather is expected through the weekend.

