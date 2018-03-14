TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– The courtroom drama surrounding the death of Korryn Gaines isn’t over yet.

Baltimore County attorneys are asking for a new trial and a reduction of the $38 million in damages awarded to Gaines’ family.

If successful, it could mean the Gaines family could see a much smaller payout from the county than they were initially promised.

In 37 pages of post-trial motions made public Tuesday, attorneys asked the judge to overrule the jury’s decision, grant a new trial to reduce the payout or revise the damages awarded to the Gaines family.

“There’s nothing in there that’s remarkable or that brings us any serious concerns,” said Gaines’ family attorney J. Wyndal Gordon.

Gordon said he was prepared for the county’s motions, but the county can’t put a price on a life wrongfully taken.

“There’s no amount of money, that, you know, can compensate this family for the life that was taken. This jury verdict is merely a step in the right direction,” he said.

In 2016, with her young son, Kodi, and a loaded shotgun by her side, Gaines live-streamed an hours-long standoff with police at her Randallstown apartment.

When Gaines refused to put down her weapon, Corporal Royce Ruby Jr. shot her four times, killing her.

Last month in a civil trial, a jury found Corporal Ruby’s actions unreasonable and awarded $38 million in damages to Gaines’ family, including nearly $33 million to her son, Kodi, $4.5 million to her daughter, Karsyn and $900,000 to her parents and her estate.

Gaines’ family attorney said the interest clock is running and the family could be collecting near $9,000 per day that their payment is pushed back. They’re hoping county attorneys will sit down and “hammer things out.”

If the motion fails, the county would be liable to pay $38 million on behalf of Corporal Ruby.

