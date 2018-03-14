BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Turning blight into green space has been talked about for years in Baltimore. The city now says it has a plan to do just that.

According to Mayor Catherine Pugh, Green Network “is about turning vacant lots into places that are usable, and we also seek opportunities to grow food in various areas.”

They won’t be big open spaces, but something far smaller, int eh range of Woodberry Park. They would also be linked to the city’s largest parks through bike, foot and transit corridors.

“Let’s engage those communities where the lack of green space overlaps with concentrations of vacant and abandoned properties,” says the director of Baltimore’s planning department, Tom Stosur.

A pilot program will focus first on the areas of Druid Heights, Harlem Park, Carrollton Ridge and Broadway East.

The plan calls for private partners and communities to partner with the city in constructing and maintaining the open spaces.

“The importance of this is that we want Baltimore not just to be a safe and clean city, but a green city,” says Pugh.

