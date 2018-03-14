Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh’s new spokesman, who was introduced Wednesday, has resigned after his first day on the job.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Darryl Strange resigned after he was asked about three lawsuits from his time as a Baltimore police officer.

The following statement from Mayor Pugh was obtained by WJZ:

“As for anyone who applies to work at City Hall and particularly in a senior role, there is an extensive vetting process that takes time to complete.  This process was still underway for Mr. Strange, who having worked as a senior communications officer in government, began in the communications department here at City Hall this past Monday. Mr. Strange informed me late today, however, that he will not be continuing as press secretary.  We will be seeking to fill this role in the coming period.”

This is a developing story.

