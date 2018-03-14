By Joel Furches



While everyone has their own tastes when it comes to Asian food, there is one treat in particular that practically everyone likes: egg rolls. The popularity of this versatile and tasty side dish has ballooned so much that it’s now being offered as a side dish or appetizer in every type of restaurant — from seafood joints to Irish pubs.

We struck out to find tastiest egg rolls in Baltimore. Prepare to be dazzled at the mouth-watering morsels being offered at the places on this list.

David Chu’s China Bistro

7105 Reisterstown Road

Baltimore, MD 21215

(410) 602-5008

www.davidchuschinabistro.com

Atmospherically and gastronomically, David Chu’s Chinese Bistro is about what you would expect of a reputable Chinese restaurant. The interior has a relaxing, zen feel to it, and while the menu is fairly predictable, the quality of the food and the size of the portions are enough to please any diner. It also offers certified kosher food if your palate is so inclined.

The appetizer menu at David Chu’s includes egg rolls for both the vegetarian and the meat lover, so regardless of your limitations, David Chu’s has you covered.

Chiyo Sushi

1619 Sulgrave Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21209

(410) 466-1000

As the name suggests, Chiyo Sushi serves up creative sushi rolls alongside a variety of appropriately paired adult beverages. That includes wines that are carefully selected to compliment your sushi selection, or, if you are so inclined, beer and saki.

While the menu is Japanese, the egg rolls rival those of any Chinese restaurant you may compare them to. The menu includes a both vegetable and chicken rolls, so once again, meat lovers and vegetarians alike have options.

iBar

2118 Maryland Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21218

(443) 759-6147

Best described as a sports bar, iBar is a beer and wings joint with lots of big TVs so you can catch any big game while you eat. It seems like an unlikely place to find egg rolls at all, much less good ones. Be that as it may, you might want to reconsider your expectations, and give their egg roll.

The Charles Village bar offers a Tex Mex spin on the egg roll — Santa Fe-style chicken and cheese, with a healthy side of zesty ranch sauce. It may not be what you are used to in an egg rolls, but it may well become your favorite after a sampling.

Mick O’Shea’s Irish Pub

328 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 539-7504

Mick O’Shea’s serves all of the expected Irish food and drinks, and throws in a healthy amount of Celtic music on the weekends. But while you are sitting there enjoying your Irish whiskey, dig into O’Shea’s signature corned beef and cabbage egg rolls to complete the experience. Or, if you are so inclined, try out the Southwestern egg roll, crammed with grilled chicken, corn, black beans and cheddar cheese, then served up with a side of sour cream and salsa verde.

The Dizz

300 W. 30th St.

Baltimore, MD 21211

(443) 869-5864

Like any good tavern, The Dizz has an extensive selection of bar eats. That includes an Americana contribution to the world of egg rolls: the Southwestern egg roll. Head down to The Dizz and enjoy the pre-war architecture, and then dig into this spicy egg roll served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

