BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pretty calm weather for the next few days. Clouds will be in the forecast, at times, daily. But the reason is actually a bit of pretty interesting science. Let’s discuss.

Today we are starting with crystal clear skies. The sun is now, a week away from Spring, pretty high in the sky. It has impact these days. That early sunshine will heat up the “urban islands” around the region. Warm air will rise out of those “islands” into cold air above us and form clouds. Instability if you will. I read, just this morning about that effect and it was called, “self-destructive sunshine.”

And so it will go over the next few days.

As the third Nor’easter finally moves away, and stops flinging chilly air down the coast. That sunshine will get us back to the low fifties, near normal. Finally. Indeed the seasons are about to change.

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook