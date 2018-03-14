BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Millions of people dream about becoming an author and untold numbers actually write a book and try to get it published.

A Perry Hall woman defied the odds.

In the heart of downtown Baltimore, a fairy tale came to life.

For much of her day, Katelyn Brawn answers phones at her job, but catch her on her lunch hour and you’ll only hear her fingers. Because she’s writing about an enchanted fairytale land.

Brown’s first book, Pumpkin Pie, is a modern take on Cinderella.

[REPORTER: “What would be the sentence after once upon a time?”]

“Once upon a time a girl from Baltimore got everything she wanted,” Brown said.

Brown met her publisher at a party, her mom, also a storyteller, was there.

“And I could just tell, it was back and forth, and she was, the publisher was so interested in what she had to say, so I just went off to the side to let their moment happen and it was hard as a parent to do that because I wanted to be right in there with her,” said mother Jackie Brown.

While every Baltimore County library has a copy, Brown’s mother has higher hopes.

“New York Times bestseller list, that’s where we’re heading,” Jackie said.

Brown is already about halfway through writing her next book, it will parallel the Beauty and the Beast story, and with luck, should be published in a year or so.

