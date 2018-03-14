Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police say a man has died after crashing into the back of a tractor trailer.

Tuesday’s accident happened at 6:35 p.m.

Police say Brian Douglas Dulledge, 50, was traveling westbound on MD Rt. 404 near River Rd., in Caroline County, Maryland when his white Hyundai Santa Fe struck the tractor trailer. He was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the driver of the tractor trailer was Olanrewaj O. Aijke 42. They say he was not injured.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

