BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring walked out around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to protest gun violence. Reports say they walked from their school to a local Metro station where they will travel to Washington D.C. They will continue their protest at the White House.

Students across the country have planned walkouts as a way to honor the victims of the February school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. They plan to walk out at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes; one minute for each victim.

Students from elementary school to college level have planned events.

Some districts are supportive and have stated they see this as a learning opportunity. Other districts, such as Harford County in Maryland, have threatened students with disciplinary action if they leave class.

Harford County cited safety concerns for the reason it “cannot condone” the action.

Other districts have organized in-school events such as learning modules and assembly’s as a way for students to express their concerns without leaving school property.

