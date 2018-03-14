Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Maryland resident of racketeering conspiracy in connection with his activities in the MS-13 gang.

The U.S. Department of Justice says that Raul Ernesto Landaverde Giron of Silver Spring also was found guilty Wednesday of murder in aid of racketeering and other charges.

In a statement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions described Landaverde’s conviction as “another victory for the American people against this uniquely barbaric gang.”

The MS-13, with deep ties to Central America, is a prime Trump administration target amid its broader immigration crackdown.

In October, Sessions designated the gang as a “priority” for an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. That designation directs prosecutors to pursue all legal avenues to target the gang and lets local police tap into federal money to fund investigations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch