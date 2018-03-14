BALTIMORE (WJZ)– March 14 is Pi Day, better known as a celebration of the never-ending number that begins 3.14. In honor of the mathematical constant symbolized by π (pi), restaurants and stores around the country are offering up some tasty pie-themed deals.

Dozens of pizza chains are dishing out deals on Pi Day with some serving up whole pies for just $3.14. Blaze, Papa Murphy’s, Fired Pie, Firenza Pizza, Flippers Pizzeria, Hungry Howie’s, Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza, The Pizza Press, Urban Bricks, and Your Pie are all reportedly offering full-sized pizzas for the special Pi Day price.

π Day happens next Wed! Get ready for $3.14 MyPie Cheese Pizzas ALL DAY Mar. 14th! 🍕🍕🍕 #FlippersPizzeria #MyPie #PiDay pic.twitter.com/5SASlmY9zG — Flippers Pizzeria (@FlippersPizzaUS) March 9, 2018

If you’re craving something sweet on Pi Day, several restaurants and grocery stores are giving customers a break on pie. Both Whole Foods Market and Pick’n Save are selling large baked pies for just $3.14 on 3/14.

March 14th is #PiDay, but you don't have to wait. Pick up an 8-inch Apple or Strawberry Rhubarb Pie at your local #MyPicknSave for just $3.14 with your Fresh Perks card (through 3.14, of course). pic.twitter.com/XhVbfz5VIm — Pick 'n Save (@PicknSaveStores) March 12, 2018

Boston Market, Bojangles’ and others are also celebrating the “math holiday” with discounts on pies, fries, and even free ice cream.

For some lucky couples getting married on Pi Day, &pizza is throwing free weddings at their restaurants in four cities. It’s the third year in a row the pizza chain has hosted a free pizza party reception for a group of pre-selected customers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook