BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say two separate crashes have shut down inner and outer loop lanes of I-695.

Maryland State police say the first crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on the outer loop at Perring Parkway. Two vehicles were involved and nine people were transported to area hospitals.

Officials say the second crash occurred at 8:30 p.m. on the Inner Loop at Perring Parkway, this time three vehicles were involved. Three people were also transported to the hospital.

The conditions of those involved have not been given.

