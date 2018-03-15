Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:Montgomery County Police

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say human remains found have been identified as a man whose family reported him as missing to police last year.

Montgomery County police said in a news release Wednesday that the decedent has been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as 57-year-old Michael Wayne Umberger.

A resident notified police in February that he had been walking in a field and found what he believed to be human bones.

An initial investigation has revealed that the remains were not concealed or located in any type of grave. It also revealed that there were no obvious signs of trauma to the remains.

An autopsy will be completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause and manner of Umberger’s death.

