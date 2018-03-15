BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Spring begins on March 20, Tuesday, but winter could still have a little something in store for Maryland depending on how a low pressure system develops.

“There’s some concern that this could become yet the fourth big storm to come across the south land, gather gulf moisture and then potentially make a run at us and then New England again early next week,” Marty Bass says.

“This has potential to become nor’easter number four. Conversely, that also has potential, like the other three did, just to stay down to the south and not be an issue.”

Marty has his eye on Monday night into Tuesday in particular.

WJZ will be tracking this storm potential through the weekend.

