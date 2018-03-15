BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A bill that advanced through the Maryland Senate Wednesday would give the state song — “Maryland, My Maryland” — historic status, instead of official status.

The song was written in 1861 by James Ryder Randall and adopted as the official state song in 1939. Past attempts to change or replace it have failed.

The controversy surrounding the tune stems from its reference of “Northern scum,” and other pre-Civil War phrases.

Some say recent events involving Confederate statues may help change the language in what was originally a poem that doubled as a call to arms.

In August, just days after violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, Maryland officials removed a statue of Roger Taney from the statehouse grounds. He was the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African-Americans.

Sen. Cheryl Kagan, the bill’s sponsor, is a Democrat from Montgomery County.

The original legislation called for holding a competition for a replacement for the song.

Even after heavy revisions, some Republican senators criticized the bill Wednesday.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report that Senate Minority Leader J. B. Jennings called it a “waste of time,” and warned that the state flag could be the next thing to be revised or abolished.

Sen. Robert G. Cassilly reportedly likened what the measure would accomplish to “book burning.”

