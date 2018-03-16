Filed Under:Bald Eagle, Rising Sun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bald eagle is recovering after getting stuck in a tree and suffering a broken leg in what one official is calling an “usual” incident.

The Department of Natural Resources came to the bird’s rescue after a man spotted the bald eagle in a tree in his backyard in Rising Sun, Maryland, where it was caught between two branches.

dscn3468 Bald Eagle Rescued After Getting Trapped In Tree

Matt Adams with DNR said the manor in which the bird was trapped was a “fairly unusual” incident. The bird was not nesting in the tree and it was believed to be feeding in the area.

The bird was taken to a rehabilitation center where it was evaluated and had X-rays taken.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch