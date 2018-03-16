BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bald eagle is recovering after getting stuck in a tree and suffering a broken leg in what one official is calling an “usual” incident.

The Department of Natural Resources came to the bird’s rescue after a man spotted the bald eagle in a tree in his backyard in Rising Sun, Maryland, where it was caught between two branches.

Matt Adams with DNR said the manor in which the bird was trapped was a “fairly unusual” incident. The bird was not nesting in the tree and it was believed to be feeding in the area.

The bird was taken to a rehabilitation center where it was evaluated and had X-rays taken.

