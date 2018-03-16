BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say they are forming an animal abuse unit to take the lead in investigation and enforcement efforts.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz made the announcement Thursday citing community input as one of the reasons the unit is necessary. The unit is called the Animal Abuse Investigative Team.

“In response to community input, I asked Police Chief Sheridan and Animal Services Director Dr. Melissa Jones to review County procedures regarding the referral and priority handling of animal cruelty cases,” stated Kamenetz in a statement. “That review recommended that Baltimore County establish a specialized unit in the Baltimore County Police Department dedicated to animal abuse cases.”

According to the statement, the team will include a police sergeant, a police officer and three civilian investigators.

Last October a new state law went into effect requiring veterinary practitioners to report suspicions of animal cruelty or fighting to local animal control or law enforcement agencies. After the law was passed there was an increase in suspected animal abuse cases.

“Establishing a dedicated police unit to handle suspected cases of animal abuse will be a more effective way to handle what are often very challenging cases,” said Police Chief Terrence B. Sheridan in the statement.

Callers will be directed to call 410-887-5901 to reach the Animal Abuse Investigative Team to report any animal abuse cases.

The team is expected to be running by the end of March.

