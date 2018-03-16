BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Blast have advanced to the Ron Newman Cup Championship after defeating the Milwaukee Wave 10-6 Friday night.

In front of a crowd of 3,173, Jonatas Melo recorded two goals and three assists, and Vini Dantas recorded a hat trick for Baltimore.

The Blast got the first two goals of the game. Juan Pereira scored 1:23 into the game and Jonatas Melo added a goal to give the Blast an early 2-0 lead.

Daniel Mattos and Max Ferdinand scored for Milwaukee, with a Dantas goal for Baltimore sandwiched in between, for a 3-2 Blast lead.

The Blast then scored two straight power play goals. Dantas scored on a penalty kick and Tony Donatelli added a goal for Baltimore to go up 5-3.

Marcio Leite responded with a goal for Milwaukee, but the Blast scored two straight goals before halftime. Daniel Peruzzi scored and Adriano Dos Santos scored with 10 seconds left to give Baltimore a 7-3 lead at the half.

Milwaukee came out of halftime strong, scoring three unanswered goals in the 3rd quarter. Ian Bennett scored twice, with a goal by Angel Curiel, to make it a 7-6 Blast lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blast scored three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter. Dantas, Peruzzi and Melo scored to give the Blast a 10-6 lead. The Blast defense did the rest and was able to hold off Milwaukee for the win.

This is the fourth straight year the Blast will play for the championship in the MASL.

The Blast will play the winner of the Monterrey-San Diego game on Sunday. If Monterrey wins, the championship will be in Monterrey on Sunday, March 25 at 7:05 p.m. If San Diego wins, the Blast will travel to San Diego on Saturday, March 31 at 10:05 p.m.

The game can be streamed at MASL.tv or on the MASL app.

