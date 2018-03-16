Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a man after police discovered a burned body in a Baltimore home last month.

City police say Anthony Ray Alston, 39, has been arrested for the murder of Shamar Poole, 38, whose burned body was found in a home in the 1200 block of East Belvedere Ave. on Feb. 27.

Detectives say after collecting evidence, they learned that Poole was murdered in a home in the 1200 block of Glenhaven Rd. and his body was moved to the home in the 1200 block of East Belvedere Ave.

Thursday, officers arrested Alston at his residence on Glenhaven Rd. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

