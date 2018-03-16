Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to allow judges to admit evidence of similar sex offenses in some cases against a suspect accused of rape has been passed by the Maryland Senate.

Senators voted unanimously for the measure Friday. A similar bill is pending in the House.

Under the measure, prosecutors would be able to introduce evidence from past cases that are not directly related to the charges a person is facing in court. That’s not allowed under current law, but the measure would create an exception if the victim is a child or the accused’s defense is that the act was consensual.

Sen. James Brochin, the bill sponsor, says it will give victims a chance to have their say in court.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch