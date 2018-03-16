BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police officer has been charged with first-degree assault and misconduct, authorities announced Friday.

Officer Kevin Battipaglia was arrested for an incident during an arrest in the 3000 block of Brendan Avenue on Christmas Eve. Battipaglia, a five-year veteran, has been suspended without pay.

Police did not provide details regarding the incident.

Baltimore City Police spokesperson T.J. Smith released the following statement:

We take these matters very seriously. Our Office of Professional Responsibility is working with the State’s Attorney’s Office with regard to this matter. The officer is a five-year veteran who was assigned to Northeast District patrol. At this stage, the evidence in this case will be scrutinized in the judicial system.

Baltimore’s police department has drawn national attention recently as the city has seen record-breaking homicides last year and has been plagued with departmental scandals, including corruption charges against the disgraced Gun Track Task Force.

