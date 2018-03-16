Filed Under:Carroll County Public Schools, Confederate Flag

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new ban on Confederate flags and swastikas at Carroll County Schools went into effect Thursday. The district’s new dress code bans the items from all schools and school-sponsored events.

The policy was first introduced at a board meeting in January.

Meeting documents cite the need for students to refrain “from the display of symbols that are reasonably perceived as promoting intolerance, hatred or a hostile educational environment including, but not limited to, confederate battle flags and swastikas on school property or at school-sponsored events.”

The documents also say students have the right to “express oneself, including the expression of one’s religious and personal beliefs, free from intimidation and hostility.”

Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Guthrie says it’s time to keep these symbols out of classrooms.

