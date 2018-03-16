BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re a coffee lover, Baltimore is the place to be this weekend.

All over town, it will be paradise for latte lovers.

“We’re putting on two events on Friday because there are so many coffee lovers in town for Coffee Fest. We’re hosting a latte seminar here at Order & Chaos, and afterwards we’re having a latte throw down with some amazing prizes,” says Matt Lederman, general manager of Order & Chaos Coffee on Key Highway.

Coffee Fest is a three-day event at the Baltimore Convention Center. People from all over the country and the world will be coming in for it.

“Baltimore is really an emerging place for specialty coffee. People love coffee already, and when you do it really well and get into that specialty market, the latte art is beautiful and everyone is searching for the perfect cup of coffee,” says Nani Mathew, coffee director at Bird in Hand Cafe in Charles Village.

“The latte competition is a lot of fun. It’s a great way to bring the coffee community together. Our new shop just opened in Canton and we roast all our coffee in-house,” says John William Cheng of OneDo Coffee in Canton.

Order & Chaos will welcome world-famous latte artist Daisuke Tanaka from Japan for a latte art seminar and throw down.

Doors open for the face-off at 6:30 p.m. Friday and the first pour is at 7:15 p.m.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook