MIAMI (AP) — The Miami-Dade County Police say six people have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed pedestrian bridge in South Florida.

Police said at a news briefing Friday morning that six deceased people had been found at the scene by first responders. In a Thursday press conference, Fire Chief Dave Downey also said nine victims were removed “early on” and taken to hospitals. But he did not elaborate on their conditions.

Rescuers worked through Thursday night and continue to search the rubble looking for victims.

Gov. Rick Scott also spoke to reporters Thursday, saying “everybody is working hard to make sure we rescue anyone who can be rescued.” The Florida governor adds that an investigation will get to the bottom of “why this happened and what happened.” He adds that if anyone had done anything wrong, “we will hold them accountable.”

President Donald Trump says on Twitter that he’s monitoring the “heartbreaking bridge collapse” at Florida International University in the Miami area.

Trump is calling the bridge collapse “so tragic” and praising the bravery of first responders who “rushed in to save lives. Thank you for your courage.” The president tweets that he is praying for “all who are affected.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)