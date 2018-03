BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Cecil County high school closed early Friday after a bomb threat was reportedly made.

Cecil County Public Schools officials say law enforcement advised to close Elkton High School early as a precaution.

The school system also says the messaging system to notify parents has been experiencing technical difficulties.

More information can be found at www.ccps.org.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook