BALTIMORE (AP) — A spokesman for a super PAC created to oppose Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in the upcoming election says it has fizzled and is shutting down.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Bmore Safe Now political action committee was formed last summer and posted an 18-second ad online targeting Mosby.

However, the group last week filed its fundraising report showing it had raised just $5,235.

Joshua Insley, a spokesman for the group, says the state’s attorney’s race wasn’t generating enough money for donors to give to the PAC — which by law can’t support a particular candidate — along with Mosby’s challengers.

As of January, attorney Thiru Vignarajah led the fundraising race with $412,000 cash on hand that includes a $250,000 loan he gave to the campaign himself.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)