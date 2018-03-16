NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A popular meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.

In a Wednesday release, the university touted “a significant gift to the future of UD Athletics” made by the alumnus and his wife, Dana, as the largest from a UD football alumnus in the NFL. The exact amount has not been disclosed.

Flacco invoked his four kids and their future educations as an impetus for the donation.

The donation will support the $60 million Building Our Home initiative, focused on renovating Delaware Stadium and constructing a new athletic center for student-athletes.

After transferring at the end of his sophomore year, Flacco played two seasons as quarterback for the Blue Hens.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)