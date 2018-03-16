Filed Under:Armed Carjacking, Carjacking

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for several carjackings and a shooting.

Twenty-three-year-old Jerome Pittman was sentenced Thursday, following a 2016 plea agreement where he detailed how he and another man shot and carjacked an unlicensed taxi driver on May 16, 2016. A U.S. Department of Justice release says Pittman also said in his plea that he and two men carjacked another person three days later.

Pittman’s co-defendants, Ti’Quan Dinkins and Rashad Harris, have pleaded guilty to the May 19 carjacking and related charges. Dinkins was sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison and three years of supervised release. Harris has not yet been sentenced.

Pittman was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

