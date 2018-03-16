BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Medical students at the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins find out Friday where they will spend their residencies.

The ceremony is known as Match Day and the University of Maryland’s ceremony will be held at the Hippodrome Theater. Students from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine will be matched on the East Baltimore campus. Students will be handed an envelope with the name of their residency. They have no prior knowledge of the location in the envelopes.

The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) determines where the students are placed using an algorithm.

Graduates must complete residency to legally practice medicine and it’s where they start training in areas specific to their medical focus.

According to the University of Maryland School of Medicine last year 157 students were matched to 68 different hospitals in 24 states.

There is a cap on federal funding for residency training. As a result, the number of residency spots available does not change, regardless of how many medicine school graduates there are. Students fill out applications and undergo interviews with potential programs.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, there are 142 students from the University of Maryland and 120 students from Johns Hopkins will be matched this year.

Doors to the building open at 9:30 a.m. and the program begins at 11:20 a.m.

