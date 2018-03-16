OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ozzie Newsome has been forced to call an audible in his effort to enhance the Baltimore Ravens’ passing game.

The Ravens general manager turned his attention toward nine-year veteran Michael Crabtree after former Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant failed his physical.

Crabtree, a free agent, toured the Ravens team complex on Friday. In two games over the past two years with Oakland, the former 49ers star scorched Baltimore for 13 catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

“The fans of Baltimore have seen what he’s been able to do against us and against the pretty good corners that we have,” Newsome said. “That would let you know why we would have a certain level of interest.”

Newsome said he withdrew Grant’s four-year contract offer following the exam and after consulting with team doctors and outside physicians.

“That’s not a football decision,” Newsome said Friday. “That’s a medical condition that I have no control over.”

Though Grant never missed a game in his four years with the Redskins, Newsome said the physical found an issue with his ankle.

“We knew he had had an ankle injury in the latter part of the season with the Redskins,” Newsome said. “But he had passed their postseason physical, so we had no indication that it could have been there.”

Though Grant was out of the picture and Crabtree’s status was up in the air, the Ravens did have one addition to boast about: Former Arizona wide receiver John Brown, who signed a one-year deal.

Brown played four seasons with Arizona before signing a one-year contract this week with Baltimore.

“The thing about John is, he can take the top off of the defense,” Newsome said. “A lot of times when you go with a vertical receiver, they have a very limited route tree. John does not. John can run every route in the route tree. The other aspect of this that attracted John to us is that we feel like his best football is still in front of him.”

Brown, two years removed from a 1,000-yard season, expects to ring up big numbers with Baltimore.

“I felt like this was the best fit for me,” he said. “They like to use a lot of receivers with speed. I feel like I can come in and help this team.”

Almost as soon as the Ravens cleared out their lockers following a 9-7 finish in 2017, Newsome set out to improve the weakest facet of the team: the air attack.

“If you dial it back to a year ago, we talked about how we wanted to get our defense stronger and we did that. Then we said we wanted to run the football and we were able to do that,” Newsome said. “The next piece is to get a better passing game.”

Give quarterback Joe Flacco a couple more capable pass catchers, and maybe the Ravens will snap their run of three straight seasons without a playoff appearance.

“If we give Joe some weapons, and we improve in the passing game, maybe that will be enough to help us get over the hump,” Newsome said.

Newsome said he “has not closed the door” on re-signing receivers Michael Campanaro and Mike Wallace, and has been “having conversations” with several tight ends.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)