BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a Baltimore man suspected of assaulting another man in an apparent road rage incident in Clinton, Maryland.

Roderick Jerome Wolfe, 33, has been charged with first-degree assault.

Maryland State Police say a witness told a trooper about the incident between two truck drivers on I-495. The witness claimed during the assault, Wolfe wielded a machete and punched the victim in the face.

The victim also arrived at the trooper’s location near Branch Avenue to report the assault. He told the trooper that the assault occurred after the two men got into an argument and got out of their vehicles while stuck in traffic on I-495.

The victim also gave a description of Wolfe’s clothing and appearance. He claimed after Wolfe punched him, he placed the machete in his coveralls.

Troopers then conducted a traffic stop on Wolfe’s vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

Investigators learned Wolfe’s driver’s license is suspended and the commercial motor vehicle that Wolfe was driving had other notable violations. His vehicle was towed and stored.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook