BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Lochearn woman is recovering after falling into a six-foot space after the steps to her home collapsed Thursday afternoon.

Baltimore County officials say the concrete steps at a home in the 3500 block of Venetian Road collapsed and a woman fell six feet into an open space.

The 27-year-old woman reportedly stepped out onto the front porch around 3:15 p.m. and the steps crumbled.

Her mother, Jacqueline Canada, was inside the house the incident happened.

“Of course she was scared, she was afraid, she was in pain, couldn’t feel her hands,” Canada said. “It was a little hard just watching, not knowing, or not being able to touch her, but I knew that it would work out.”

The mom also told WJZ a crack appeared in the steps the day before.

Authorities also say the woman’s arms were trapped by the concrete before she was rescued around 4:25 p.m. The woman was transported to Shock Trauma with non life-threatening injuries.

She was able to climb the ladder when she was rescued, according to officials.

