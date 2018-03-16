Filed Under:Target

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target stores are starting to offer same-day delivery services for groceries in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. region.

The service is expected to begin March 29.

Target will offer the service through Shipt, a grocery delivery app that uses personal shoppers to select and deliver products. The service is also expected to bring new jobs to the area as they will need people to be the personal shoppers.

The businesses expect to serve a market of nearly 2.9 million households in the region.

New members who sign up with Shipt before March 29 will pay a discounted rate of $49 for an annual membership, which regularly costs $99. Members get free, unlimited delivery on orders costing more than $35.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch