BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target stores are starting to offer same-day delivery services for groceries in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. region.

The service is expected to begin March 29.

Target will offer the service through Shipt, a grocery delivery app that uses personal shoppers to select and deliver products. The service is also expected to bring new jobs to the area as they will need people to be the personal shoppers.

The businesses expect to serve a market of nearly 2.9 million households in the region.

New members who sign up with Shipt before March 29 will pay a discounted rate of $49 for an annual membership, which regularly costs $99. Members get free, unlimited delivery on orders costing more than $35.

