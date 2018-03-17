MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever UMBC Retrievers Hungry For Win Against Kansas StateUMBC's Star Guard's Parents Attended UVA | Photos Of UMBC's Cinderella Story | UMBC's Website Crashes | Bettor Places $800 On UMBC Upset, Wins $16K
Filed Under:Baltimore City Fire Department, Smoke Alarm

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new audit shows that the Baltimore fire department failed to meet its goals for installing smoke alarms and then retroactively altered the goals in budget books to look better.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the audit found the department’s goal for installing free smoke alarms for city residents was 19,000 in 2016, but the department installed 15,889. The agency then changed the 2016 target in subsequent budget books from 19,000 to 16,500.

Auditors recommended the department identify the causes and develop a corrective action plan. They also said performance goals “should not be changed” in subsequent year budget books without adequate disclosure “in order to avoid misleading performance results.”

In response, Fire Chief Niles Ford wrote that there was “no identifiable cause” for why the goals were changed retroactively.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribut

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch