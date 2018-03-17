MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever UMBC's Star Guard's Parents Attended UVA | UMBC's Website Crashes
Filed Under:Local TV, NCAA Tournament, UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Were you one of the very few to pick 16 seed UMBC to upset 1 seed Virginia? Two local politicians got it right.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, agreed that the University of Maryland Baltimore County Retrievers would upset the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

The Retrievers are the first 16-seed to do what was widely deemed impossible by many: taking out a #1 seed, and in effect crushing millions of brackets across the nation Friday night.

The two politicians picked the Retrievers to win the whole tournament.

