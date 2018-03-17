BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Were you one of the very few to pick 16 seed UMBC to upset 1 seed Virginia? Two local politicians got it right.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, agreed that the University of Maryland Baltimore County Retrievers would upset the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

They say a 16 will never upset a 1, but we've been known to beat the odds around here from time to time. #MarchMadness #RetrieverNation pic.twitter.com/t4nu4quUlv — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 15, 2018

The Retrievers are the first 16-seed to do what was widely deemed impossible by many: taking out a #1 seed, and in effect crushing millions of brackets across the nation Friday night.

I’ll admit, filling out this year’s #MarchMadness bracket was tough. But I’m going @UMBC all the way! I find it’s always better to choose heart over head. Let’s see how my picks do this year. Fingers crossed. pic.twitter.com/nimClnXfrj — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 15, 2018

The two politicians picked the Retrievers to win the whole tournament.

