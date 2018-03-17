BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Were you one of the very few to pick 16 seed UMBC to upset 1 seed Virginia? Two local politicians got it right.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, agreed that the University of Maryland Baltimore County Retrievers would upset the University of Virginia Cavaliers.
RELATED: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed Virginia In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever
The Retrievers are the first 16-seed to do what was widely deemed impossible by many: taking out a #1 seed, and in effect crushing millions of brackets across the nation Friday night.
The two politicians picked the Retrievers to win the whole tournament.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook