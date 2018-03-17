BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating what they believe to be a homicide after a 67-year-old man was found dead inside his home in Wicomico County Saturday.

Authorities say Pierre Louis was found inside the home in the 500 block of Priscilla Street in Salisbury with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police say Louis’ friend went to the home to check on him after he didn’t show up for church, and called 911 after finding him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain confidential.

The investigation is ongoing.

