By Devin Bartolotta

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A church in Northwest Baltimore is now on a brand new street — but it hasn’t moved. The community dedicated their street Saturday to the pastor who helped them trudge on after tragedy.

If you’re looking for a sign that anything’s possible, perhaps Carl L. Washington Senior Way is it.

The ever-energetic St. Timothy’s Christian Baptist Church is celebrating 45 years of community building.

“When we were asked to come to this event, it was a must. It was a must for us to be a part. It’s about building relationships at the end of the day,” said Baltimore City Police Maj. Dion Hatchett.

With help from the city, re-naming their street after the founder and pastor who — among much else — led their rise from the ashes.

“When the church burned down, it was just a horrific experience,” said Dr. Minnie Washington, Pastor Carl Washington Sr.’s wife.

It was January 2002 when the church was destroyed by fire.

But with the guidance of Pastor Washington, the  St. Timothy’s community forged ahead.

Sixteen years later, the neighborhood oasis of worship and love is as strong as ever.

“Church is critical in our success in the city,” said Baltimore City Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa.

On Carl L. Washington Senior Way, they’ll continue their mission.

A church that’s already come a mighty long way.

In the future, the church hopes to build a Christian school to service Northwest Baltimore.

