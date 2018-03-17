MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The UMBC Retrievers did what 135 other 16th seeded teams in men’s NCAA Tournament history couldn’t do, and they made it look easy. In front of a raucous crowd at the Spectrum Center, the only team from Maryland to make the big dance this year defeated the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers, 74-54, in arguably the greatest upset in NCAA history.

How can this story become even wilder? Get this: UMBC star Jairus Lyles’ parents went to UVA, according to USA Today’s Sports Dan Wolken.

His dad, Lester, played four years of football for the team and then went on to play in the NFL.

Mom, Carol, was amazed by the results of Friday’s game.

Lyles led the scoring for the Retrievers with 28 points and three assists.

