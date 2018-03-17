BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The UMBC Retrievers did what 135 other 16th seeded teams in men’s NCAA Tournament history couldn’t do, and they made it look easy. In front of a raucous crowd at the Spectrum Center, the only team from Maryland to make the big dance this year defeated the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers, 74-54, in arguably the greatest upset in NCAA history.

How can this story become even wilder? Get this: UMBC star Jairus Lyles’ parents went to UVA, according to USA Today’s Sports Dan Wolken.

Just spoke with Jairus Lyles’ whole family who is here from Maryland. Get this: Both his parents are UVA grads. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 17, 2018

His dad, Lester, played four years of football for the team and then went on to play in the NFL.

Jairus Lyles's dad, an all-Met at St Albans, had no interest in Maryland. So instead he went… to Virginia. And peep the byline pic.twitter.com/hUthKaJ1MV — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) March 17, 2018

Mom, Carol, was amazed by the results of Friday’s game.

Both of UMBC’s star, Jairus Lyles, parents graduated from Virginia. Dad, Lester, played four years of football for the Cavaliers. Mom Carol told ESPN: It was unbelievable to see them whip up on my alma mater.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 17, 2018

Lyles led the scoring for the Retrievers with 28 points and three assists.

