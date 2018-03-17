MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever UMBC Retrievers Hungry For Win Against Kansas StateUMBC's Star Guard's Parents Attended UVA | Photos Of UMBC's Cinderella Story | UMBC's Website Crashes | Bettor Places $800 On UMBC Upset, Wins $16K
By Pat Warren
Filed Under:March Madness, NCAA Tournament, UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — They say every dog has its day, and for the UMBC Retrievers, the day is golden.

UMBC made history Friday night, knocking off Virginia, the nation’s No. 1 team, with a 74-54 win. The Retrievers did what 135 other 16th seeded teams in men’s NCAA Tournament history couldn’t do, and they made it look easy.

RELATED: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed Virginia In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever

The excitement continues to build across Maryland as a team that hadn’t been in the tournament since 2008 continues its historic run.

It was all about the hoops at the Torrey Smith Charitable Basketball Game in Baltimore Saturday.

“They beat UVA. How can you not be happy about that? I’ve been trolling all my UVA friends all day,” said Smith, the former Ravens wide receiver and University of Maryland, College Park star.

Gov. Larry Hogan hit social media with the message “Don’t Stop Retrievin'” and he has earned his “I told you so’s” — posting proof that he has UMBC winning the tournament.

Cam says Don’t Stop Retrievin’! Bring on Kansas State.

A post shared by Governor Larry Hogan (@larryhogan) on

RELATED: Md. Governor, U.S. Senator Pick UMBC To Win NCAA Tournament

On the UMBC Athletics Twitter account, the page had about 5,000 followers before the game, but by Saturday night, it had hit 81,000.

“Yeah, our website crashed during the game,” said Zach Seidel, social media director for UMBC athletics.

Now that they’ve made history, it’s forward into the future.

UMBC faces off against No. 9 Kansas Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

