BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You probably wish you bet on No. 16 seed UMBC upsetting No. 1 seed Virginia. One bettor did, and it paid off big time.

The UMBC Retrievers made college basketball history Friday night, doing what 135 other 16th seeded teams couldn’t with a win over top-seeded Virginia.

The fan placed an $800 moneyline bet on UMBC, which had a 20-1 odds, with CG Technology. The bet resulted in a $16,800 payout.

Here is the $800ML that was placed on UMBC at the @CGTechnology_ book at the @VenetianVegas wins 16k pic.twitter.com/TLWY8dHyBm — Jason Simbal (@jsimbal) March 17, 2018

The Las Vegas sportsbook confirmed the bet in a Tweet.

Sorry meant not a TON of action on UMBC. Largest bet we took on them ML was $800 to win 16k at 20-1 odds — Matthew Holt (@MatthewHoltVP) March 17, 2018

SB Nation reports UVA was favored to beat UMBC by 20.5 points in Vegas. The underdog Retrievers almost covered the Cavaliers’ spread with a 74-54 win.

UMBC will take on No. 9 Kansas State Sunday at 7:45 p.m. Any bets on which team will advance to the Sweet 16?

