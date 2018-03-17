BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You probably wish you bet on No. 16 seed UMBC upsetting No. 1 seed Virginia. One bettor did, and it paid off big time.
The UMBC Retrievers made college basketball history Friday night, doing what 135 other 16th seeded teams couldn’t with a win over top-seeded Virginia.
The fan placed an $800 moneyline bet on UMBC, which had a 20-1 odds, with CG Technology. The bet resulted in a $16,800 payout.
The Las Vegas sportsbook confirmed the bet in a Tweet.
SB Nation reports UVA was favored to beat UMBC by 20.5 points in Vegas. The underdog Retrievers almost covered the Cavaliers’ spread with a 74-54 win.
UMBC will take on No. 9 Kansas State Sunday at 7:45 p.m. Any bets on which team will advance to the Sweet 16?
