BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The UMBC Retrievers did what 135 other 16th seeded teams in men’s NCAA Tournament history couldn’t do, and they made it look easy. The only team from Maryland to make the big dance this year defeated the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers, 74-54, in arguably the greatest upset in NCAA history.

If the satisfaction of a 16-seed defeating a 1-seed isn’t enough for you; how about free pizza?

Soooooo…your AMAZING history making win last night (😮😮🤘) has us now the official “MAKING IT RAIN 🍕🍕🍕☔️” #pizza spot for America in a couple of weeks 😝🙌🏀 @UMBC_MBB https://t.co/5WG4Iirpp6 — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

Because the unthinkable happened, everyone in America gets a free Little Caesars lunch combo on Monday, April 2.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

The Retrievers are the first 16-seed to do what was widely deemed impossible by many: taking out a #1 seed, and in effect crushing millions of brackets across the nation. Few people likely pegged the University of Maryland-Baltimore County as the ones to pull off the feat. They came into the game 20.5-point underdogs and viewed as hardly a threat to a team that went 31-2 during the season.

