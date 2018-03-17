MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever UMBC Retrievers Hungry For Win Against Kansas StateUMBC's Star Guard's Parents Attended UVA | Photos Of UMBC's Cinderella Story | UMBC's Website Crashes | Bettor Places $800 On UMBC Upset, Wins $16K
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very gray St. Patrick’s Day, the luck of the Irish is on our side for Sunday!

Skies will be clear and temperatures will climb in the mid-50s.

The sun sticks around for Monday with highs near 50.

Tuesday, we say goodbye to the sunshine and hello to spring and spring snow showers. Yes, we read that right.

We may see rain to start but as a coastal low develops, the precipitation will likely turn over to snow.

Northern and western areas of Maryland will likely see the highest amount, which could range from two to four inches.

So far, it looks like Baltimore will see one inch or less.

Stay with WJZ as we track this chance for winter weather and keep you posted every step of the way.

