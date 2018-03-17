BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very gray St. Patrick’s Day, the luck of the Irish is on our side for Sunday!

Skies will be clear and temperatures will climb in the mid-50s.

The sun sticks around for Monday with highs near 50.

Tuesday, we say goodbye to the sunshine and hello to spring and spring snow showers. Yes, we read that right.

We may see rain to start but as a coastal low develops, the precipitation will likely turn over to snow.

Northern and western areas of Maryland will likely see the highest amount, which could range from two to four inches.

So far, it looks like Baltimore will see one inch or less.

Stay with WJZ as we track this chance for winter weather and keep you posted every step of the way.

