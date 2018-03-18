BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred hours apart throughout the city Sunday.

The first shooting happened just after noon when officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg in the 300 block of South Franklintown Road.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Bel Air Road to investigate gunfire heard in the area around 4:20 p.m. Officers found a 47-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the groin.

Less than three hours later, officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of North Longwood. Moments later, officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim who was seeking treatment. The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

