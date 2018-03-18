MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever UMBC Retrievers Hungry For Win Against Kansas StateUMBC's Star Guard's Parents Attended UVA | Photos Of UMBC's Cinderella Story | UMBC's Website Crashes | Bettor Places $800 On UMBC Upset, Wins $16K
Filed Under:Lottery, Pennsylvania, Powerball

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — If you bought a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania for Saturday’s drawing, you may be holding a piece of paper worth $457 million.

Powerball officials say a single winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania that matches all of the winning numbers: 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7. The jackpot from Saturday’s drawing is the eighth-largest ever for the Powerball game.

The specific location where the winning ticket was sold has not been announced.

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The largest jackpot in Powerball history was $1.6 billion. Three winning tickets were sold in that Jan. 13, 2016, drawing.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

