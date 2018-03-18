BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A rain/snow mix is possible for the Baltimore region Tuesday morning.

WJZ’s Tim Williams says rain and snow is expected before 8 a.m. and then just snow is predicted to fall between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Williams says there’s an 80 percent chance of precipitation and advisories are expected to go into effect Monday. Central and northern parts of Maryland are expected to have the highest totals in the region.

Williams says delays are likely and even though the roads will be warm, snow could eventually stick and create slick spots.

The wintry weather is expected to continue into Wednesday and impacted spots will melt quickly by the end of the week.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook