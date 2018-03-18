MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever UMBC Retrievers Hungry For Win Against Kansas StateUMBC's Star Guard's Parents Attended UVA | Photos Of UMBC's Cinderella Story | UMBC's Website Crashes | Bettor Places $800 On UMBC Upset, Wins $16K
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A rain/snow mix is possible for the Baltimore region Tuesday morning.

WJZ’s Tim Williams says rain and snow is expected before 8 a.m. and then just snow is predicted to fall between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Williams says there’s an 80 percent chance of precipitation and advisories are expected to go into effect Monday. Central and northern parts of Maryland are expected to have the highest totals in the region.

Williams says delays are likely and even though the roads will be warm, snow could eventually stick and create slick spots.

The wintry weather is expected to continue into Wednesday and impacted spots will melt quickly by the end of the week.

