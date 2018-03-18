MARCH MADNESS: UMBC Defeats #1 Seed UVA In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever UMBC Retrievers Hungry For Win Against Kansas StateUMBC's Star Guard's Parents Attended UVA | Photos Of UMBC's Cinderella Story | UMBC's Website Crashes | Bettor Places $800 On UMBC Upset, Wins $16K
BALTIMORE (AP) — Plenty of college basketball fans were happy that the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, pulled off a stunning upset of No. 1 seed Virginia, but one UMBC alumnus beamed about the win on Facebook.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams posted a photo of himself wearing his old UMBC sweatshirt and grinning from ear to ear on the official surgeon general’s Facebook page.

“Who has two thumbs and an un-busted NCAA bracket? This guy!!!” Adams wrote.

Adams attended UMBC in the 1990s.

Adams said he had to make the post about health, so he pointed out some healthy things about UMBC, including its mascot — a Chesapeake Bay retriever — “dogs have been proven to be good for your mental health.”

“Bottom line: UMBC — it’s Surgeon General approved,” Adams wrote.

