BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After such a sunny and mild last Sunday of winter, it’s hard to believe we’re tracking the potential for two rounds of snow.

Spring officially starts Tuesday at 12:15 in the afternoon but you wouldn’t know it by the forecast!

Our Monday will start off cold and clear. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low 30s.

Clouds move in late in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

The threat for our first blast of winter weather starts late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

So far, this looks like a mix of rain and snow for most of Maryland.

The second round may mean higher accumulations of snow as temperatures will be colder.

There’s still lots of uncertainty on the timing and how much snow we can expect.

Generally, northern Maryland could see two to four inches whereas Baltimore is looking at one to two inches possible.

The WJZ Weather Team is keeping a close eye on these systems and will bring you updates on air and online.

