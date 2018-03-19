BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is opening it’s 14th virtual supermarket on Monday at Ruscombe Gardens.

The city partners with Klein’s Family Markets to offer online grocery ordering and delivery.

The services are offered at Baltimore senior apartment buildings. The hope is that it will also provide and promote healthier foods at area corner stores.

“It is difficult to ask people to keep healthy when they don’t have options to do so,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said in a statement. “With the support of our partners and generous organizations, we can invest in solutions to the critical issue of food access and work together to level the playing field so that our older adults can choose healthy options to reduce the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.”

